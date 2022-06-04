Miftah vows facilitating exporters

ISLAMABAD: Finance minister Miftah Ismail on Friday said the government was aiming at facilitating the export sector for boosting up foreign exchange reserves and maintaining the stability of Pakistan rupee.

In a meeting with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ismail said the government would ensure facilitation to the business community related to their issues of continuity of electricity and gas tariffs and to facilitate exporters for enhancement of export.

The delegation apprised the meeting of problems such as duty draw-back of taxes (DDT), sales tax refunds, electricity and gas tariff, and liquidity crunch. It also maintained that local industry should be supported in the same way as export industry is incentivised.

The finance minister assured of a friendly environment to the businessmen as well as ease of doing business. He also appreciated the contribution the business community in employment generation, export promotion, and economic growth of the country.