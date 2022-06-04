IEEEP fair to start from August 30

KARACHI: The soft launch of a 3-day industrial, electrical, and electronics fair was held at a local hotel on Friday, where it was announced that the exhibition would be held from August 30 to September 1 at Karachi Expo Centre.

The fair would introduce up-to-date solutions to industries like textile, construction, and IT in particular and to other industries in general, said chairman of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers of Pakistan (IEEEP) Khalid Pervez.

The exhibition is for sharing the latest developments and technological know-how in the engineering industry and finding innovative and affordable solutions to energy-related challenges.

Chief guest on the occasion, chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Najeeb Haroon, said the fair would act as a bridge between academia and industry for future.

The exhibition would gather electrical, electronics, allied industry and engineering sectors of the country under one roof, and contribute in resolving different developmental impediments being faced by the construction industry, said chairman of ABAD Mohsin Sheikhani, guest of honor of the event.