Gold up Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs500 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs139,100 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs429 to Rs119,256.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $11 to $1,867 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.