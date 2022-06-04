Stocks fall over 2 percent on inflationary concerns

Stocks hit a tailspin on Friday as the government’s action on fuel subsidies spurred concerns inflation was set to soar higher, alerting the central bank hawks to tighten the monetary policy, while Moody’s downgrade also weighed, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index plunged by 923.03 points or 2.19 percent to 41,314.88 points against 42,237.91 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 42,311.05 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,145.35 points.

Arif Habib Ltd (AHL) in its daily market review said monetary and inflationary fires gutted the market as investors went into shock after the massive oil price hike.

“The market opened in the negative zone and remained there the whole day amid relentless profit-selling over uncertain economic scenarios,” the brokerage said.

Sectors that brought the index down included banks (-176.8 points), cement (-131.7 points), fertiliser (-96.4 points), technology (-79.5 points) and exploration and production (-71.1 points).

KSE-30 index also slumped by 374.61 points or 2.33 percent to 15,733.75 points in tow with the benchmark.

Traded shares increased by 68 million shares to 225.392 million shares from 157.004 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs5.988 billion from Rs5.286 billion. The turnover in the futures contracts galloped to 68.544 million shares from 50.199 million shares.

Market capital narrowed down to Rs6.931 trillion from Rs7.042 trillion. Out of 335 companies active in the session, 61 closed in green, 262 in red while 12 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities attributed the bloodbath to a wave of panic triggered by concerns over a runaway inflation after petroleum products prices were raised by Rs30/litre and NEPRA’s proposal to increase power tariff by Rs8/unit from July 1, 2022.

A decline in foreign exchange reserves held by SBP by $377 million to a single-digit number of US$9.7 billion also weighed down on investor sentiment, the brokerage said.

JS Research said the market was expected to remain bearish; however, any downside could be availed as a buying opportunity.

The highest increase was recorded in share prices of Sapphire Textile, which climbed by Rs69.50 to Rs1,189.50 per share. The second best performing stock was Mehmood Textile, which jumped by Rs63 to Rs933 per share.

Unilever Foods suffered the worst losses, falling by Rs100 to Rs24,900 per share. Rafhan Maize which lost Rs75 to close at Rs9,955 per share was the second biggest loser.

Arif Habib Corp’s Ahsan Mehanti said stocks fell across the board after Moody's downgraded Pakistan’s outlook to negative on fiscal risks amid delays in IMF bailout and concerns over global equity selloff.

Jul-May trade deficit at a humungous $43.33 billion, falling SBP forex reserves, surging treasury bond yields, and rising NSS rates bombed the market, Mehanti said.

K-Electric was the volume leader with 30.062 million shares. The power utility fell by 16 paisas. The next in line was Pakistan Refinery that recorded a turnover of 21.762 million shares. The stock also dropped by 58 paisas to Rs17.37 per share.

Other major traded stocks included Cnergyico PK, Pak Elektron, Pak International Bulk, WorldCall Telecom, Silk Bank Ltd, TPL Properties, Hub Power Company, and Maple Leaf Cement.