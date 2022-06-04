Muster courage

LAHORE: This government has started taking tough decisions at the cost of its popularity, now it must come up with a budget that unleashes the actual revenue potential of the country, while safeguarding the interests of the poor.

Generally, governments in Pakistan go the easy way of increasing revenue by enhancing the tax rates that have a regressive impact on the poor.

All indirect taxes including withholding income tax deducted at import or supply stage get passed on to the consumers.

Tax evasion in Pakistan is very high. Tax evaders parade their wealth openly without fear of law.

It is regrettable that the tax collectors ignore these influential tax evaders although even an ordinary citizen can judge the huge wealth that they exhibit openly.

This time the government badly needs much higher revenues and rightly so to reduce the high deficit. At the same time the electorate expects concessions to fight unprecedented rise in cost of living.

Can both objectives be achieved? This is not possible if we practice the routine budget-making process. The economic managers must analyse the situation carefully to be able to achieve both objectives. As we all know, inequalities in our society have widened sharply in the past 25 years.

The rich have accumulated huge assets, while the lower strata of society have seen systematic dilution of assets.

Families that were bracketed among affluent middle class a quarter century back have been relegated to lower middle class. The lower middle class of yester years is living like poor. The poor are now forced to beg even for food.

Under these circumstances, any taxes that impact all consumers would further widen the inequality. It is time to tax the rich directly. They have wealth and assets. They can bear high taxes.

Twenty-five years back, one could count cars over 1800cc. Now the number is above 100,000. The monthly maintenance of these luxury cars is two to three times the minimum wage of the country.

Owners of these cars must pay a monthly federal tax of Rs5,000/month. They can easily afford it. It will net the government Rs6 billion additional revenues.

For cars above 1300cc, the monthly tax of Rs2,000/month should be imposed. It can add at least Rs10 billion to the revenue if 15 years old models are exempted. All payments must be made online.

The defaulter should be issued a warning at the end of each month.

The public sector companies posting regular losses must be closed (not the utilities) so that governments pay the salary cost of the employees. Even these employees can be engaged in other government activities where manpower is needed.

This will save the government at least Rs100 billion a year. All passenger trains running on losses must be handed over to the private sector through competitive bidding.

The bidder must be bound to deposit the weekly agreed rent to the state through internet banking. This will reduce the government losses by Rs20 billion, plus it will generate the salaries of the Railway staff.

The income tax rate over earning of Rs1 billion may be enhanced to 40 percent that would add at least Rs100 billion to the government kitty.

The tax on banking sector must be enhanced to 45 percent that would generate an additional revenue of Rs15 billion.

Tax on business class of airlines must also be doubled (the rich travellers pay more than double economy class fare and a little more tax would not burden their pockets). All government officials and the ruling ministers must travel by economy class.

Official meetings must be conducted on Zoom or Skype. Surveillance cameras must be installed in each room of government offices to monitor the performance of government servants.

These measures would reduce corruption and delays in decisions besides saving billions of rupees on travelling expenses.

These measures would not hurt the common man, but would force the rich and high officials to live within their means. But it would require hard work and determination of the economic managers.