Weekly inflation peaks to above 2-year high on fuel price surge

KARACHI: Weekly inflation jumped to more than two-year high on the back of government decision to begin roll back of petrol and diesel subsidy last week for seeking IMF’s approval to resume Extended Fund Facility.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that sensitive price indicator (SPI) inflation for the seven-day period ended June 2, 2022 went up 2 percent week-on-week and 20.04 percent year-on-year mainly on account of rising food and petroleum prices.

Increase was observed in the prices of hi-speed diesel (20.69 percent), petrol (19.91 percent), potatoes (9.08 percent), eggs (6.38 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (4.59 percent), bread (2.72 percent), mustard oil (2.65 percent), pulse masoor (2.33 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (2.18 percent), pulse gram (1.99 percent), sugar (1.93 percent), cooked beef and pulse mash (1.69 percent) each, vegetable ghee 2.5kg (1.51 percent), bananas (1.35 percent), and toilet soap (1.4 percent). The joint impact of these commodities on the combined group was 2.09 percent in overall SPI.

Topline Securities in its note commented that this was the highest weekly increase after February 25, 2021.

Last high of 2.41 percent in WoW SPI was recorded during the week ended February 25, 2021, whereas 20.08 percent was recorded during the seven-day period ended January 6, 2022.

Analyst Fahad Rauf of Ismail Iqbal Securities said SPI increased 2 percent WoW mainly due to sharp increase in petrol prices. “With an increase of Rs60/litre, the government has substantially reduced the petroleum subsidies. The government is also planning to increase electricity prices in July.” These measures, according to the analyst, would likely impact prices of many other goods and services in the coming months, resulting in high inflation.

“Based on current numbers, we expect CPI (consumer price index) to come in at 16.7 percent in June 2022 vs 13.8 percent in May,” he added.

PBS data attributes different weightages to the commodities in the SPI basket. Commodities with the highest weights for the lowest quintile include milk (17.5449 percent), electricity (8.3627 percent), wheat flour (6.1372 percent), sugar (5.1148 percent), firewood (5.0183 percent), long cloth (4.2221 percent), and vegetable ghee (3.2833 percent).

Of these commodities, WoW prices of milk, sugar and vegetable ghee increased; wheat flour price decreased; whereas prices of electricity, firewood, and long cloth stayed the same. On YoY basis, a decline was recorded in the prices of wheat flour, sugar and electricity; rest of these commodities registered a hike in prices.

Government raised the prices of petrol, high speed diesel, kerosene oil and light diesel oil by Rs30 per litre from Friday May 27, 2022. On June 2, only a week after the hike, the government again jacked up the prices by another Rs30/litre, which brought petrol to Rs209.86/litre, diesel to Rs204.15/litre, light diesel to Rs178.31, and kerosene oil to Rs181.94/litre.

This major change in rates would be reflected in the upcoming week. In the SPI basket, petrol weightage stands at 6.7 percent, while HSD stands at 0.087 percent for the combined group. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 28 items increased, 5 items decreased, whereas prices of 18 items remained unchanged. For the groups spending up to Rs17,732; Rs17,733-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs44,175; WoW SPI increased 1.02, 1.27, 1.41, 1.7, and 2.44 percent, respectively.

SPI was recorded at 178.12 points against 174.62 points registered previously.