Rupee gives up gains

KARACHI: The rupee ended slightly weaker on Friday, erasing gains made since the government hiked fuel prices to resume IMF loan programme last week, as a sharp decline in the foreign currency reserves fueled worries about a ballooning balance of payment crisis, dealers said.

The local unit closed the day at 197.92 to the dollar in the interbank market, falling by 0.17 percent on a day-on-day basis, according to currency rates provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The rupee had ended at 197.92 on Thursday. Dealers said the rupee was trading at 198.50 in the kerb market, compared with 198 in the previous session.

“The rupee opened weaker in a volatile trading session today as investors were concerned about the deteriorating position of the balance of payments after the country’s official reserves fell below the $10 billion level to its lowest since December 2019,” said a currency dealer. The country’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $378 million to $15.771 billion in the week that ended on May 27.

The SBP reserves dropped to $9.723 billion from $10.088 billion that could provide only a six weeks’ import cover.

Analysts said the country is facing a balance of payments crisis where it has a scarcity of foreign currency reserves. Though the government restricted some import items, it is a short-term remedy and should be overturned as soon as a deal with the IMF to revive the bailout is done.

Some analysts believe slowing down the economy in the wake of surging commodity prices, inflation and demand for imported goods.

Pakistan’s trade deficit increased by 58 percent to $43.33 billion in July-May FY2022. The deficit remained 12 percent year-on-year and 7 percent month-on-month in May to $4.04 billion.