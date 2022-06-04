ECC slaps 10 percent regulatory duty on import of petrol under CPFTA

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday approved imposition of a 10 percent regulatory duty (RD) on Motor Spirit (MS) to curb misuse of China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) and to avoid annual loss of over Rs22.5 billion.

The ECC, chaired by minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Miftah Ismail, also jacked up cess rates on all tobacco for the tax year 2022-23.

The ministry of Commerce recommended levy of regulatory duty on import of Motor Spirit.

The meeting was informed that the import of Motor Spirit is subject to 10 percent Customs Duty under the 5th schedule of the customs Act, 1969, but it is subject to zero percent under China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement.

Those availing of the FTA exemption pay zero customs duty while others pay customs duty of 10 percent.

“The ECC after discussion, in order to address this anomaly, allowed levy of 10 percent regulatory duty on import of MS. However, where customs duty @10 percent is paid on import of MS, it will be exempted from levy of regulatory duty,” a statement said.

The ECC was informed some oil marketing companies surged their imports of MS from China by availing benefit from FTA between the two countries due to waiver from Customs Duty (CD) under CPFTA.

Their imports increased from Rs30 billion in previous financial year to Rs232 billion in current financial year which shows an increase of over 673 percent.

The revenue impact of exemption is estimated at Rs22.5 billion.

Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary for release of funds for SSGC for gas supply to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

“It was submitted that due to closure of the production activity in PSM, low flame gas of 2 MMCFD is being supplied to PSM primarily to preserve the coke oven batteries and refractories kilns with an average monthly bill of Rs80 million,” the statement said.

The ECC after discussion allowed release of Rs620.85 million for making payment of eight months outstanding gas bills -- July 2021 to February 2022.

Ministry of National Food Security & Research tabled a summary for revision of cess rates on Tobacco for the year 2022-23.

The current cess rates on all types and varieties of tobacco notified by the government on July 14, 2021, need to be enhanced in line with the increase in minimum indicative price of all types of tobacco notified on February 10, 2022.

The ECC increased cess on flue cured Virginia in plain area from Rs5.25 per kg to Rs6 per kg, on sub-mountains areas from Rs5.25 per kg to Rs6 per kg. The cess on Dark Air Cured Tobacco has been increased from Rs2.9 per kg to Rs3.60 per kg, Whita Patta from Rs2.50 per kg to Rs3 per kg, Burley from Rs4.2 per kg to Rs5 per kg, and Naswar/Snuff/Hookh and other Rustica Tobacco and its Products from Rs2.5 per kg to Rs3 per kg.

The ministry of Communication submitted a summary on funds required for clearing liabilities of the utility companies/ agency partners of the Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD).

The collection of utility bills is one of the agency functions performed by PPOD and amount thus collected was deposited in SBP’s Central Account-1. Liabilities to the tune of amount Rs62.33 billion have been accumulated till March 31, 2022. “Rs25 billion had already been approved on 15-04-2022 for payment to utilities companies.”

The ECC after detailed discussion granted permission to release funds amounting to Rs37.33 billion for clearing remaining outstanding liabilities of the utility companies /agency partners by the PPOD after verification of claimed amount by SBP.

The ECC also approved various supplementary/technical supplementary grants worth Rs52 billion.