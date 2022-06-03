PTI foreign funding case: Prohibited funding responsibility rests with treasurer, says counsel

The ECP name board at the ECP building in Islamabad. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer once again Thursday gave a commitment to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that he would need two days (June 7th and 8th) to conclude arguments in the party’s foreign funding case.

PTI's financial expert continued his presentation on the party’s financial details before the ECP bench with specific reference to the bank accounts revealed or concealed as reported in the ECP Scrutiny Committee report.

He questioned the validity of $3.3 million dollars remitted to Pakistan from two US based Limited Liability Companies 5975 and 6160. Related documents say the companies were registered in the US under the signatures of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and used as an agent to collect donations in the US.

Earlier, the PTI counsel had stated a disclaimer that the responsibility for any prohibited funding collected in the US rests with the treasurer of the two companies and in particular with Dr Nasrullah, the treasurer of PTI USA LLC 5975, who was allegedly fired by PTI for not adhering to PTI policies. There has been no comment so far from Dr Nasrullah against the PTI allegation.



Similarly, the PTI financial expert questioned $1.6 millionreceived in the defunct KASB bank account of PTI. The KASB bank subsequently merged with Bank Islami in May 2015 after becoming insolvent.

The scrutiny of documents requisitioned through the State Bank of Pakistan revealed two letters from the Bank Islami Pakistan Ltd. addressed to the D.G. Law, Election Commission of Pakistan regarding PTI accounts maintained in the defunct KASB Bank, which was amalgamated into Bank Islami Pakistan Ltd. in May 2015.

The first letter dated 16 July 2018 and August 20, 2018 reveals that “as for the (PTI) remittances received in Foreign Currency Accounts, the Bank pursued SWIFT authorities for retrieval of archived swift messages of relevant transactions...The backup file provided by SWIFT authorities could not be opened on the current software being used by BankIslami Pakistan Ltd. due to difference of (software) version. Therefore, the possibility of retrieval of any meaningful information is remote”.

On his part, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja repeatedly asked the PTI financial expert to focus on the summary of financial transactions if the ECP needs further assistance on specific transactions, then it would request the PTI to provide so. Finally, it was agreed that the PTI would submit further details, if any, in the next five days.