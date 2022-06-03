Outgoing NAB chief gives Rs9bn ‘relief’ to housing society owners

Outgoing NAB Chairman, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: The outgoing NAB Chairman, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, has facilitated the owners of Eden Housing with a waiver of Rs9 billion, The News learnt.

This development surfaced on Thursday when the National Accountability Bureau told an accountability court that the outgoing chairman had approved a plea bargain of Rs16 billion with the owners of the Eden Housing Scheme instead of Rs25 billion.

Whereas, on the last hearing, the NAB prosecutor had told the court that the NAB chairman had accepted the request of the Eden victims and directed the accused Eden owners to finalise a plea bargain at Rs25 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that late Dr Muhammad Amjad, his sons Murtaza, son-in-law of former CJ Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, and Mustafa and wife Anjum were nominated accused in the reference.

During the previous hearing, Special Prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah Awan had told the court that NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had a meeting with the victims of the scam.

He said the victims told the chairman that the amount of the plea bargain proposed by the accused was not enough to compensate their losses. The prosecutor had contended that the NAB chairman accepted the request of the victims and directed the accused to finalise a plea bargain of Rs25 billion.



However, on Thursday, the prosecutor told the court that the chairman had approved the plea bargain of Rs16 billion with accused Anjum Amjad. He said the accused would pay the amount during the period of three years and would not leave till the complete payment to the victims.

Advocate Zubair Khalid, on behalf of the victims, argued that the amount of the plea bargain approved by the NAB was ridiculous. He said the cost of the housing project was Rs16 billion when it was launched in 2009. He said the NAB when filed its reference in 2018 evaluated the cost of the project at Rs27 billion.

The counsel said the plea bargain should have been approved up to Rs75 billion in accordance with the market price. He said the 11,888 victims would not accept the plea bargain. Presiding Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad observed that the victims could challenge the plea bargain.

The judge observed that the reference would remain pending till the payment to the victims and would open again in case of default by the accused. Late Dr Muhammad Amjad, his sons Murtaza, and Mustafa, wife Anjum were nominated accused in the reference. Dr Amjad passed away in August 2021 weeks after returning to the country from Canada. After the hearing, hundreds of the victims gathered outside the court rejecting the plea and recorded their protest. NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal relinquished the charge on Thursday after completing his tenure.