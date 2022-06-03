Soldier embraces martyrdom in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists fired at a military post in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, in early hours on Thursday. Pakistan Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, says ISPR in a statement.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Hamid Ali, 28, resident of Sargodha, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished.