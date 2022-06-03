Sindh to retain control of JPMC, NICVD, NICH

KARACHI: Sindh and Centre will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with regard to allowing former to retain the control of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and National Institute of Child Health (NICH).

It was decided in a meeting on Thursday between Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel and Sindh health minister Dr Azra Pechuho. On the occasion, the federal health minister also vowed to consult with the coalition partners for the amendments in the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Act 2020, and claimed that the law was promulgated to benefit a mafia.

“I believe that provinces should be authorized to grant admissions to the medical colleges as per their own policies because they have separate educational systems in place at provincial levels.

We are going to consult coalition partners to make amendments in the PMC Act 2020 as early as possible,” said Patel. The federal health minister deplored there is no representation of Sindh in the Pakistan Medical Commission and vowed to bring amendments in the law to make it acceptable for all the provinces.

Abdul Qadir Patel expressed a resolve to continue supporting Sindh in provision of better health facilities to people of Sindh. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho told the federal health minister that Sindh province had remained polio free for last two years and offered that the province could help other provinces in conducting effective polio vaccination drives to eradicate the menace for once and all.

“We have devised an effective mechanism to give oral polio vaccine drops to children at all the entry points of the province, especially in Karachi where children of migrating parents are vaccinated against the polio”, she added.