14 NA seats were snatched from MQM-P in 2018 polls: convener

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, which has won the NA-240 constituency in three consecutive general elections, has intensified its campaign for the upcoming by-poll in the constituency on June 14. The National Assembly seat comprising areas of Landhi and Korangi in District Korangi fell vacant after the death of MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan on April 19.

The MQM-P has fielded Muhammad Abu Bakar, the party’s coordination committee member, as its candidate in the by-poll. Addressing an event to inaugurate a by-election office in Korangi IV, MQM-P Convener and MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the residents of Landhi and Korangi were aware of the political realities and had always supported the party in difficult times.

He said the mandate of Karachi’s people was stolen in the 2018 general elections. “Fourteen National Assembly’s seats of Karachi were snatched from the MQM-P and those who won were also surprised that how on earth they had win those seats.” “Pakistan should be kept free from such artificial arrangements and artificial parties,” Siddiqi said in an apparent reference to the PTI. He said the MQM-P had sent the name of its nominee for the post of the Sindh governor to the federal government. “We are not in haste in that matter,” he remarked.