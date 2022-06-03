Green-shirts likely to maintain winning streak

KARACHI: Following a huge eight-wicket win in their opener, Pakistan women cricket team will continue to play with the same killer instinct when they face Sri Lanka in their second ODI of the three-match series here at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium on Friday (today).

In the first game on Wednesday Pakistan had done a glorious job and proved to be the superior side in all departments of the game.

Leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima produced her career-best figures of 4-21 to dismiss Sri Lanka for only 169. Pakistan then rode on a record 143-run second-wicket stand between Sidra Amin (76) and skipper Bismah Maroof (62*) to chase the target in the 42nd over after losing just two wickets in the process.

The Southend Club pitches have so far in this series supported spinners. And in the T20I series, which Pakistan won 3-0, leggie Tuba Hassan had been impressive and now Ghulam Fatima left an early impression in the ODI series.

It will be interesting to see her again on Friday as she has the ability to spin the ball well and is an aggressive bowler.

Bismah has been leading from the front so far in the series and her calculated unvanquished knock in the first ODI played a key role in Pakistan’s win. Sidra, on the other hand, looked in top control against both spin and pace and the way she managed strokes on the off-side was fantastic.

Sidra is expected to continue her form.

The series is very important as it is part of the ICC Women Championship 2022-2025 cycle which is also a pathway to qualify for the 2025 World Cup.

After being clean-swept by Pakistan in the T20I series Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka also failed to impress in the first ODI. They will be trying their level best to re-group and level the series.

They lacked sting in both batting and bowling and they will also have to focus to avoid run-outs. Two run-outs in the last ODI and particularly of the opener Hasini Perera hurt their start. And they never recovered, losing wickets with ease which resulted in a low score in which Kavisa Dilhari’s 49 not out was a big contribution.