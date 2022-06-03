 
Woman finds $36k stuffed in free sofa

By AFP
June 03, 2022

LOS ANGELES: A California woman found $36,000 stuffed in the cushions of a free couch she snagged on Craigslist -- and gave the money right back. Vicky Umodu needed to furnish her new home cheaply and could not believe her luck when she found a sofa set being given away.

