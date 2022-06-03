 
Friday June 03, 2022
SL detains Russian aeroplane

By AFP
June 03, 2022

COLOMBO: A Russian-operated aeroplane was seized in Sri Lanka on Thursday shortly before it was due to return to Moscow with nearly 200 people on board, airport bosses said. The Aeroflot Airbus A330 -- which had arrived from Moscow earlier in the day -- was not allowed to return following an order from Colombo Commercial Court, said an official for Bandaranaike International Airport, which is just north of the capital.

