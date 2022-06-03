South Korean ruling party wins local elections

SEOUL: South Korea’s ruling party won a landslide victory in local elections for leaders of major cities and provinces, official results showed on Thursday, giving newly elected president Yoon Suk-yeol a significant boost.

An avowed anti-feminist and political novice, Yoon won the March presidential election by just 0.7 percent -- the narrowest margin ever -- and faces an opposition-controlled National Assembly that has vowed to closely scrutinise his policies.