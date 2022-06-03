South Korean ruling party wins local elections

SEOUL: South Korea’s ruling party won a landslide victory in local elections for leaders of major cities and provinces, official results showed on Thursday, giving newly elected president Yoon Suk-yeol a significant boost.
An avowed anti-feminist and political novice, Yoon won the March presidential election by just 0.7 percent -- the narrowest margin ever -- and faces an opposition-controlled National Assembly that has vowed to closely scrutinise his policies.
WASHINGTON: A US medical team said on Thursday they had reconstructed a human ear using the patient’s own tissue to...
DUBAI: Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew a two-month truce, the United Nations said on Thursday, in an...
TEHRAN: The internal computer system of the municipality of the Iranian capital Tehran was targeted in a "deliberate"...
WASHINGTON: Actress Amber Heard is unable to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp more than $10 million in damages, her...
OTTAWA: Canada’s military has accused Chinese airforce pilots of unprofessional and risky behaviour during their...
LOS ANGELES: A California woman found $36,000 stuffed in the cushions of a free couch she snagged on Craigslist -- and...
Comments