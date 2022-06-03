Bosnia swamped with fake bomb alerts

SARAJEVO: Courts in Sarajevo and a leading Bosnian hospital were evacuated on Thursday due to fake bomb alerts, the latest in more than 500 false alarms that have also targeted hundreds of schools.

Hundreds of patients and staff were evacuated after the university hospital in the northern town of Banja Luka received an email warning that a bomb had been planted, its head Vlado Djajic said. After searching the premises, police confirmed it was a false alarm. In Sarajevo, several courts and the national electoral commission were also evacuated for the same reason, police said.