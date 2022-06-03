Rescuing a city

Building fires may not be an unheard of emergency in most metropolises. But in most metropolises around the world, there are certain SOPs associated with the threat of a building fire: fire escapes, firefighting services, rescue services, robust building codes. Karachi has had the misfortune of having to fend for itself without these bare minimum safety measures. The massive fire which broke out on Wednesday morning at a 15-storey building, which included 174 residential apartments, is a prime example of why Karachi urgently needs an effective firefighting and rescue service. One person, a young job seeker who had visited the building in search of work, lost his life. At least six other persons including three firefighters fell unconscious due to the fumes, with the situation made especially dangerous because of oil stored in the basement. The complete lack of fire safety measures put the lives of residents in the building in immense danger. Elevators collapsed and staircases were the only way to vacate the building. Unfortunately, this is not an exceptional story. There have been similar fires in Karachi and also other cities in Sindh before – the worst one being the 2012 Baldia factory fire in which more than 260 factory workers were burnt alive. When such fires occur, residents are usually left to fend for themselves. The fire service operates with limited resources and a response time that has not improved in decades. The unholy nexus of the building mafia and corrupt government officials have forestalled any attempts to make sure building codes are enforced. Factory and shop workers and building residents are as vulnerable as ever, largely because their attempts to form unions or demand building safety codes are thwarted by greedy owners, landlords and an apathetic state.

In this context, there is some encouraging news for the city, with the introduction of a 1122 rescue service – already in use in the other provinces, most notably Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There have been far too many incidents in which the lack of rescue knowhow has led to death and destruction. We hope the 1122 service will be operated effectively with a knowledgeable officer in charge of operations and that ambulances will also be brought into play, not only for fires but also to augment the now struggling private ambulances in the city trying to keep up with human emergencies. The 1122 ambulances and firefighting equipment are supposed to be of higher quality and one hopes the city maintains both quality and efficiency. Far too many avoidable tragedies have already been ignored in a city of millions. A robust rescue service bolstered by an efficient firefighting force will help Karachi become a much safer city to live in, especially given the unplanned and chaotic urban sprawl that constitutes much of the city.