No safe place for women

It is so disappointing to witness the culture of victim blaming in our country. Those who fail to protect and provide justice to victims end up blaming them for the crimes that were committed against them. This is our collective response to crimes against women, particularly to rape crimes. A young woman, who was travelling alone, was gang-raped inside a train while travelling from Multan to Karachi by the Bahauddin Zakariya Express. This is not the first time that such a gruesome crime has taken place in our country. In 2020, the motorway gang-rape case shocked the entire nation. However, that incident also led to victim blaming including from those quarters that are responsible for citizens’ protection.

Such incidents and the subsequent victim blaming have the worst impact on victims. Our society has failed to protect people who are vulnerable to such crimes. Rape is an outcome of our thinking patterns and fragile justice system. If we truly wish to eliminate such ghastly crimes, we must change our mindset and strengthen our justice system.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu