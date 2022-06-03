A tehreek’s meltdown

This refers to the news report, ‘Long march to Islamabad: PTI files petition in Supreme Court’ (June 1). The PTI wants the Supreme Court to give a green signal to its unhindered march to Islamabad, letting PTI leaders and supporters stay wherever they want and force the government to announce early elections. The PTI thinks that it has a constitutional right to do these things. It seems to be unaware of the fact that people or political parties cannot trample upon the rights of others while exercising their rights.

Long marches and the subsequent disorder bring life to a standstill. This becomes even worse when an armed crowd leads a march. If a party, which has a substantial presence in parliament, opts out of it and decides to fight it out in the streets, can it be considered as ‘temperamentally fit’ to be allowed inside the assemblies? The PTI should also realize that a government’s duty is to not only deal with law-and-order matters after serious violations have occurred but also take preventive measures.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi