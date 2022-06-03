JS Zindigi chief bags global award

DUBAI: Noman Azhar, chief digital officer at JS Bank and Head of Zindigi, has won Global Visionary Leaders Award at the world-renowned BSV Blockchain Convention 2022, The News learnt on Thursday.

The convention is known to be the largest blockchain technology-related conference in the world, where global leaders from the financial and technology industry are invited to share their expert opinions.

Speaking at the ceremony, Noman Azhar shared his insights on how blockchain will increase the efficiency and reliability of existing processes and it is a state-of-the-art way of developing new solutions which will be more reliable, secure, and scalable. Zindigi is a digital financial service initiative powered by JS Bank.