JS Zindigi chief bags global award

DUBAI: Noman Azhar, chief digital officer at JS Bank and Head of Zindigi, has won Global Visionary Leaders Award at the world-renowned BSV Blockchain Convention 2022, The News learnt on Thursday.
The convention is known to be the largest blockchain technology-related conference in the world, where global leaders from the financial and technology industry are invited to share their expert opinions.
Speaking at the ceremony, Noman Azhar shared his insights on how blockchain will increase the efficiency and reliability of existing processes and it is a state-of-the-art way of developing new solutions which will be more reliable, secure, and scalable. Zindigi is a digital financial service initiative powered by JS Bank.
TOKYO: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have long-standing political, social, public and economic relations, and the volume...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,300 per tola on Thursday.According to data released by All...
KARACHI: The rupee slightly gained against the dollar on Thursday on improved supplies and easing demand from...
Stocks on Thursday suffered another downward thrust as surging market treasury bills' yields made the case for more...
KARACHI: Businesspersons have showed concern over the increase in the base tariff of power by Rs7.90/unit as well as...
KARACHI: Pakistan Banks’ Association on Thursday said the State Bank of Pakistan had initiated substantial...
Comments