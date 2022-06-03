‘Pak-Saudi trade on the rise’

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have long-standing political, social, public and economic relations, and the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries is increasing rapidly with the passage of time, said a senior Saudi diplomat in an exclusive interview with The News.

He said Pakistan's exports to Saudi Arabia are increasing rapidly while Saudi Arabia is playing an important role in meeting Pakistan's oil needs.

According to a report by Trade Economic, Pakistan's exports to Saudi Arabia have been the best in last three years, with a record $489 million in 2019, $516 million in 2020, and $402 million 2021, with a large number of items being exported to Saudi Arabia, including rice, meat, spices, fruits, textiles and household goods.

The report claimed that the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries is over $2 billion. It stated that Saudi Arabia exports the largest amount of oil to Pakistan, and supplies plastics, organic chemicals, aluminum, machinery, boilers, and other goods to Pakistan. Saudia Arabia also exports a number of important commodities, including furniture, and sugar.

The Saudi official hoped that the trade ties between the countries would strengthen over the time.