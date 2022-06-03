Gold climbs Rs1,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,300 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs138,600 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs1,112 to Rs118,827.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $25 to $1,856 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.