Rupee inches up

KARACHI: The rupee slightly gained against the dollar on Thursday on improved supplies and easing demand from importers, dealers said.

The local unit closed at 197.59 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 197.87 in the interbank market. It gained 0.14 percent during the trade. “There have been some dollar inflows from exporters in recent days, which lent support to the rupee,” said a currency dealer.

“The recovering rupee has forced exporters to sell dollars, improving supplies of the US currency,” he added.

The market is anticipating foreign currency inflows once the bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is done this week. This would unlock funding from other international financial institutions and friendly countries such as Saudi Arabia, China, and the United Arab Emirates.

However, traders fear the IMF approval for the next loan tranche will take time and the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility to be completed in the latter part of this month. The IMF has recently said that Pakistan needs to take wide-ranging steps to repair macroeconomic stability, indicating that resumption of the programme would not be an easy task, despite the government's decision to increase fuel prices by 25 percent.

The political uncertainty will also need to cool down.

In the open market, the rupee weakened by 60 paisas to trade at 198 versus the greenback, compared with 197.40 in the previous session.