Stocks slump as treasury yields surge

Stocks on Thursday suffered another downward thrust as surging market treasury bills' (T-bills) yields made the case for more monetary tightening stronger, which sent investors running for cover, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index lost 518.13 points or 1.21 percent to close at 42,237.91 points after testing a day low of 42,823.07 and a high of 42,132.95 points.

“The bears held their ground for the second day in a row,"Darson Securities said in their market wrap.

The brokerage said the PSX extended losses in the consequence of upsurge in T-bills yield in Wednesday’s auction coupled with an increase in National Savings Schemes (NSS) profit rates up to 150 basis points.

The KSE-30 Shares Index, following the benchmark’s trend, lost 187.19 points or 1.15 percent to close at 16,108.36 points.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp, said stocks closed sharply lower amid thin trade on surging treasury bonds yields and slump in global equities.

“A surge in NSS rates and the NEPRA announcement on higher power prices to restore the IMF programme shoved the market deep in the red,” he said.

Traded shares decreased by 37 million shares to 157.004 million from 194.398 million shares. Trading value eased to Rs5.286 billion from Rs5.349 billion. Market capital lowered to Rs7.042 trillion from Rs7.113 trillion. Out of 345 traded companies, 75 made gains, 254 posted losses, while 16 ended unchanged.

Topline Securities attributed the bearish to higher than market consensus increase in treasury yields.

The yields have risen 55-75 bps in different tenures in Wednesday’s auction.

It added that investors opted to play safe, dragging the index down, which at one point hit an intraday low of 623 points, 1.46 percent, to slump to 42,133 points.

“However, value hunting kicked in at the aforesaid level and some recovery was seen,” the brokerage said.

Banks, cement and energy sector stocks contributed negatively to the benchmark index. The HBL, LUCK, OGDC, and UBL together eroded 133 points, while MARI, SCBPL, and NBP added 23 points collectively to the index.

The highest increase was recorded in share prices of Sapphire Textile. It jumped by Rs70 to Rs1,120/share. The textile company was followed by its sister concern Sapphire Fibres, which rose Rs35.01 to Rs1,135/share.

Bata (Pakistan) suffered the worst losses. It lost Rs126.85 to close at Rs1,723.15 per share. The second biggest loser was Nestle Pakistan as it shed Rs105 to end at Rs5,675/share.

Arif Habib Ltd in a note said the market gathered more selling momentum after three-months treasury bills’ yields went up by 75bps to 15.25 percent, raising concerns over a possible hike in the policy rate.

“Overall volumes remained dull although third-tier stocks were in the limelight,” the brokerage reported.

Pakistan Refinery led volumes with 14.990 million shares. The oil refiner gained 19 paisas to close higher at Rs17.95/share. It was followed by Unity Foods Ltd with 10.966 million shares that lost 44 paisas to settle down at Rs21.86/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Cnergyico PK, Silk Bank Ltd, WorldCall Telecom, Telecard Limited, Ghani Global Holdings, TPL Properties, Pak Elektron and Maple Leaf Cement.