PBA hails SBP for policy responses to Covid-19

KARACHI: Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA) on Thursday said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had initiated substantial interventions to deal with Covid-19, which helped businesses to ease their pressure pushed in the lockdown period.

“One of the major interventions for Covid-19 relief related to the provision of concessionary financing for setting up of new industrial units,” said Tawfiq Husain, CEO of PBA.

Husain was of the view that the then government and the central bank initiated different interventions to deal with Covid-19, rolled out the initiative of Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs), re-emphasised lending in priority sectors of low cost housing, and agriculture finance and SME financing.

He added that Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) provided financing by the banks at a fixed rate for 10 years’ tenor loan. Under the facility, the total amount of loans approved was Rs435 billion, while the total loans disbursed were Rs320 billion, Husain revealed.

The PBA CEO also hailed the initiative of Rozgar Refinance Scheme of loans for payment of wages and salaries to workers helped the businesses, saying that the scheme helped many businesses to ease the pressure came during the lockdown period.

“Under this scheme, the borrowers could not lay off their workers during the lockdown and 40 percent of the first loan losses of the banks were borne by the government. The total loans disbursed by the banks under the Rozgar scheme amounted to Rs238 billion.”

He highlighted that rescheduling/restructuring of finance facilities in which there was deferment of repayment of principal loan amount by one year while non-servicing of mark up or the deferment of principal exceeding one year could be rescheduled for longer period.

There was no classification of these financing facilities by the banks and it was reported as regular for Electronic Credit Information Bureau (ECIB) purposes. The total amount deferred and rescheduled/restructured by the banks was Rs910 billion, the CEO stated.

Husain said Pakistani banks played the role of executing agents and collaborating partners for businesses.

“In March/April 2020 during the peak of the lockdown, the banks, at the request of the State Bank of Pakistan, agreed to allow mark-up reset from April 1, 2020 for those mark-up resets, which were otherwise due at later dates in 2020.”

The relief on resetting/repricing of mark-up was a one-time offer from the banks and was applicable to all borrowers in the targeted sectors, which were considered most vulnerable in the then prevailing circumstances, i.e. SME, agriculture and consumer finance (self-employed individuals), he said.

“Through this goodwill gesture, the banks gave up a meaningful amount of their locked in mark-up income.”