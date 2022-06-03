Petroleum sales jump 18pc in 11 months

KARACHI: The sales of petroleum products surged 18 percent in the first eleven months of the current financial year, driven by higher consumption of petrol, high-speed diesel (HSD) and furnace oil (FO).

The data released by Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) showed overall sales of the oil industry rose 28 percent to 2.2 million tons in May compared to the same month of last year due to surge in demand, owing to improved industrial activity in the country.

However, sales volume in May shrank 2 percent, compared to April, mainly led by a 7 percent decline in diesel sales.

Analysts attributed it to Eid holidays during the first week of May, where interprovincial transportation activity subsided. Government also announced to raise prices of petrol and diesel by Rs30/liter (20 percent increase) effective from May 27, 2022.

“This is likely to have reduced demand for diesel (high base effect) which saw strong sales last month (+33 percent MoM), '' said Saad Ziker at Topline Securities.

The FO remained in demand because of unavailability of alternative fuels for electricity generation, therefore industry-wide volumes in the first eleven months of this fiscal improved by 36 percent year-on-year.

Demand for HSD in the first eleven months increased 18 percent year-on-year due to wheat harvesting season amid improved economic activity and petrol sales in the months under review also improved by 11 percent year-on-year due to higher automobile sales.

Month-on-month, sales of FO remained flat, petrol went up 3 percent, and that of diesel fell 7 percent respectively.

Pakistan State Oil recorded the highest sales volume with a growth of 61 percent year-on-year.

All major products of the state-run oil marketing company posted impressive growth especially FO, which went up by 492 percent year-on-year in May 2022.

Attock Petroleum Limited and Shell also posted double-digit growth of 49 percent and 19 percent, respectively, while Hascol and Byco posted negative growth.

Analysts said an increase in petroleum prices and a slowdown in economic activity might dent sales volume of petrol and diesel in the coming months, while on the other hand higher summer season power demand would help maintain FO sales.

“With the government subsidy on petrol and diesel nearly removed, we believe adjustments in prices and decline in vehicles' sales are likely to slow down petroleum sales further,” one analyst said.