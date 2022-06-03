Capital market faces more hoops of fire next fiscal

KARACHI: Stocks swung wildly during the 11 months of this fiscal year to end 4 percent lower over the same period last year, marred by uncertainty over the trajectory of economy, commodities supercycle, geo and local political turmoil, while the coming fiscal is seen bringing more hoops of fire, analysts said.

In a bid to promote ease of investment in the capital markets, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), country’s apex bourse, in its budget proposals, has recommended the budget-makers to align the rates of capital gains tax (CGT) on disposal of securities with other regional/OECD countries exchanges and with CGT rates on the sale of immovable property. The stock exchange also favoured introduction of grandfather provision for tax treatment of listed companies.

Khurram Schehzad, CEO at Alpha Beta Core, said the stock market remained volatile from the second half of 2021 to the first half of 2022. From January 2022 till now, the market is 8 percent down.

“Macroeconomic issues, mostly political instability, policy inconsistency affected the investor sentiment,” he said.

Profitability of listed countries improved last year. However, investors don’t know about the future of the government. Consistency and continuity are the problems, he said.

“The global economy is also being affected by commodity prices and the Russia-Ukraine War has affected food and energy.”

Schehzad said these countries supply around 20-25 percent share to the whole World. "Increasing imports and current account deficit are like a double-edged sword for us," he said.

Throughout the year, he said, the rupee remained unstable against the dollar.

“Macro, global, and local political issues are affecting the market. At the international level, interest rates are also increased. This coming year is tough for the stocks. Until the IMF programme is not approved, political stability is not there, volatility is likely to remain.”

Hopefully, clarity might start emerging after the budget if the IMF comes on board, he said.

The government increased petroleum prices, which was a timely decision.

“If IMF is on board and the rupee improves, the stock market can regain confidence,” Schehzad said adding, “If friendly countries’ loans are rolled over, the market can face improvement as it is still undervalued and a huge opportunity is up for grabs. With a decline in the uncertainty, the market will improve,” Schehzad said.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at the Arif Habib Corp, said the stock market saw a foreign capital flight in excess of $300 million this year, which could be reduced with by giving complete CGT exemption to local/foreign investors and shoring up the rupee through overseas community’s support. “To a greater extent this outflow can be attributed to political and economic uncertainty,” Mehanti added.

He further said the government needs to resolve and reduce the Rs3 trillion circular debt issue through corporate reforms, energy prices rationalisation, import subsidisation and selloff of failing state-owned enterprises, which could improve the economic outlook and support the PSX to regain its previous highest position of over 52,000 points.

Zafar Moti, a former director of PSX, said since June's closing, the year had not been good for the capital market. “Political crisis dented it, oil prices increased in the international market, and industry’s raw materials’ prices increased,” Moti said, adding, as a result their profitability was affected.

He said high-interest rates also affected the market sentiment.

“Ukraine-Russia war hit all the stock markets in the world including ours, while local political crisis added to the uncertainty, which led the market to remain volume-less, directionless amid limited participation from the investors.” After the Covid came under control in Pakistan, everybody thought the businesses would boom now.

“Investors reentered the markets but it moved in the other direction.”

He said the country's import bill increased around 30-40 percent and the balance of payment crisis started raising its head. “IMF is demanding for all those things, which are increasing inflation that is record high. The sensitive price inflation is moving upwards, while essential commodities are also growing dearer.”

Moti said that the coming fiscal is expected to bring improvement.

“The budget for FY2023 would be the most difficult and the toughest in the history of Pakistan. Exemptions and subsidies would be ended. Salaried class, services, and listed companies would be more burdened. Black money would remain uncontrolled. More taxes would be slapped on those who are already under a ton of taxes,” he said.

He suggested that the capital market should be given some benefits by cutting down the CGT, as the government was not getting any benefit from this tax.

“It demotivates the investor. It should be done away with,” he said.

During the outgoing FY, the Index provider MSCI Inc. downgraded Pakistan to a frontier market after four years in the emerging market.

According to the MSCI, the Pakistani market no longer meets the standards for size and liquidity despite meeting the requirements for market accessibility under the classification framework for emerging markets.

Analysts said that the size of the Pakistani market has remained an issue as political and economic crises resulted in foreign outflows and low volumes.