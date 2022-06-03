OMCs assured of turnover tax cut, trade credit restoration

ISLAMABAD: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) were assured on Thursday by the government of a downward revision in turnover tax on petroleum products in the FY23 budget, while they were also promised that their trade credit issue would also be resolved.

The OMCs want turnover slashed tax to 0.5 percent from 0.75 percent.

A promise to effect was made by State Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Masood Malik during a meeting with the representatives of the oil sector. Top functionaries of the Petroleum Division also attended the meeting.

“I will personally sensitise the finance minister on the very important issues and will help reduce the turnover tax in the budget 2022-23,” Malik said.

The Petroleum Division also promised the oil sector to ensure the finance ministry’s intervention to move State Bank of Pakistan to talk the foreign banks into providing guarantees to the LCs of OMCs/refineries for import of petroleum products.

OMCs also argued that the ongoing financial predicament had left the oil industry extremely vulnerable and fragile, which might break down the supply chain.

However, in the meeting OMCs also raised the issue of delayed release of PDCs (price differential claim) payments by one month, causing multiplication of the financial miseries of OMCs which may disrupt fuel imports, saying on-time release of PDCs amount can reduce the financial constraints to some extent. However, OMCs told the government that the current POL and fuel stock was at reasonable level, but if the status quo continued, then after mid-June the supply of POL products would start getting tightened and ultimately break down.

The relevant officials said that OMCs margin on diesel and gasoline were regulated which is 2-3 percent for end consumers, but OMCs were subject to turnover tax @0.75 percent which was causing 30 percent of regulated margins, creating more losses, financial cost, and deterioration of working capital for OMCs.

OMCs earlier through an OCAC letter, written on May 26, 2022, followed by the SOS letter on May 30, have been agitating against the liquidity crisis arguing that the country's fuel supply is now also being severely threatened by limited credit facilities, high inflation and interest rates and increasing USD-PKR parity.

OMCs through recent official correspondence also drew the government’s attention towards the bitter facts saying the liquidity situation has not improved at all despite help from State Bank of Pakistan.

According to the press release, issued by the Petroleum Division, the OMCs categorically stated that they had enough stocks of petroleum products for smooth supply in the country and were committed to maintaining the integrity of the supply chain.