SBP launches portal to support economic transparency

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched a portal Easy Data to make its data easily accessible to stakeholders, a statement said on Thursday.

The SBP Governor (Acting) Dr. Murtaza Syed unveiled the portal with an interface offering time-series data on more than 7,000 variables, neatly grouped into around 100 datasets.

An efficient, timely and reliable data dissemination is a core undertaking of central banks across the world. Open data availability supports informed decision-making by households, firms, governments, academics, and other stakeholders, including financial market participants.

Like other central banks, the SBP has been providing economic and financial data to all stakeholders. At the same time, it has continuously been making concerted efforts to enhance the data coverage, quality and availability.

Starting with a dashboard of key economic and financial indicators covering different areas, the central bank said, Easy Data would help users visualise data through interactive charts. It also allows users to create a personal basket of indicators that they would like to frequently use for later retrieval.

The portal would offer selected time series data compiled and disseminated by other national organisations, regulators, and trade and manufacturing associations.

Syed emphasised the role of economic and financial data in timely policy decisions and in making the SBP a more transparent, accountable, and outward-looking organisation.

As an example, he emphasised the role of high-frequency demand indicators, such as sales of fast moving consumer goods (FMCGs), automobiles and cement, which provided invaluable insights to policymakers to assess the impact of Covid-19 on households and businesses, and enable them to fine-tune the policy response to the fast evolving local and global dynamics.

In addition, he also highlighted the potential benefits of Easy Data for academia, so that students and researchers could utilise the data on Pakistan’s economy in their research. The governor said, in line with international best practices, the SBP had joined some major central banks across the world in providing and maintaining a user-friendly data dissemination portal. He also emphasised that Easy Data was an evolving product, and its data coverage and features would continue to be enhanced in the future.