CITY PULSE

Before the End of Time

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aamir Habib, Aneel Waghela, Haider Ali Naqvi, Hamid Ali Hanbhi, Hooria Khan, Huria Khan, Jamil Baloch, Kiran Saleem, Mubashar Iqbal, the Pak Khawateen Painting Club, Sadqain, Saulat Ajmal, Shahid Malik and Suleman Aqeel Khilji. Titled ‘Before the End of Time’, the show will run at the gallery until June 14. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

A Dance of Existence

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting a miniature exhibition featuring works by Ali Baba, Bibi Masooma, Muhammad Sulaman, Nizam Baloch, Shahid Malik, Sheema Khan, Shaharyar Naeem and Usman Khalid. Titled ‘A Dance of Existence’, the show will open at the gallery today. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.