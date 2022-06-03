CITY PULSE

Before the End of Time
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aamir Habib, Aneel Waghela, Haider Ali Naqvi, Hamid Ali Hanbhi, Hooria Khan, Huria Khan, Jamil Baloch, Kiran Saleem, Mubashar Iqbal, the Pak Khawateen Painting Club, Sadqain, Saulat Ajmal, Shahid Malik and Suleman Aqeel Khilji. Titled ‘Before the End of Time’, the show will run at the gallery until June 14. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
A Dance of Existence
The ArtScene Gallery is hosting a miniature exhibition featuring works by Ali Baba, Bibi Masooma, Muhammad Sulaman, Nizam Baloch, Shahid Malik, Sheema Khan, Shaharyar Naeem and Usman Khalid. Titled ‘A Dance of Existence’, the show will open at the gallery today. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.
A court on Thursday extended by two days the physical remand of two suspects in the murder case of a teenage student,...
Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said former prime minister Imran Khan is about to...
The City Courts, Karachi’s largest judicial complex, appeared to be a battleground on Thursday as lawyers and...
An anti-terrorism court granted on Thursday pre-arrest bail to six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPAs in two cases...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the secretary of local government to appear and ensure that comments are...
A man was killed during a clash over children in Gulshan-e-Hadeed on Thursday. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah...
