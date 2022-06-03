Police get remand of Jazlan murder suspects for two more days

A court on Thursday extended by two days the physical remand of two suspects in the murder case of a teenage student, Jazlan Faisal, who was shot dead in a housing society on the Super Highway after a quarrel over a trifle.

The 19-year-old student was killed and his 20-year-old friend Shah Mir Ali was wounded in the scuffle over rash driving on May 25. The two youths were in a car when they stopped a motorcyclist, Hasnain, from reckless driving, which led to the scuffle, in which the teenage suspect reportedly fired shots at the duo.

The Senior Investigation Officer (SIO) of the Gadap police, Gulbahar, produced the detained suspects, Hasnain and his father Faiz Muhammad Khan, before Judicial Magistrate (Malir) Furqan Karim on the completion of their remand.

He informed the court that the police had not been able to track down the key suspect’s fleeing friends, including Irfan Faiz, Ahsan Faiz and Inshal. The weapon used in the crime was also yet to be recovered, he added.

The investigation officer (IO) said the statement of Shah Mir, who is under treatment and has now regained consciousness, would be recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). He, therefore, pleaded with the magistrate to extend the remand of the suspects for further interrogation and completion of investigation.

The magistrate approved the IO’s plea for extension of the father-son duo’s remand and directed him to produce them at the next date along with an investigation report. The IO was also instructed to ensure arrest of the fleeing suspects and produce them on the next date.

An FIR was initially lodged under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at the Gadap City police station on the complaint of the victim’s paternal uncle, Arif Sabir. However, sections 109 (punishment for abetment) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) were later incorporated in the case.