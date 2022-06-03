Man killed in fight over children

A man was killed during a clash over children in Gulshan-e-Hadeed on Thursday. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the deceased was identified as 58-year-old Naimatullah, son of Haji Bukhsh.
Bin Qasim said a quarrel among children triggered a fight between the elders of two families that left one dead. The man who killed Naimatullah managed to escape after committing the crime.
