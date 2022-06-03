Medical report says Nimra’s age between 17 and 18 years

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the trial court to decide the issue of Nimra Kazmi’s custody within one month.

Disposing of a petition seeking the recovery of Nimra and cancellation of her marriage under the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, a division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro observed that it would be proper to refer the ancillary issues regarding the custody of Nimra or setting her free before the trial court to decide it in accordance with the law.

The investigation officer of the case produced a medical report of Nimra issued by a medico-legal officer of the Civil Hospital that stated that Nimra was opined to be between 17 and 18 years — more towards 17 than 18 years.

The IO of the case submitted that he would submit a challan of the case before the trial court under the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act in view of medical report with regard to the age of the girl.

Nimra submitted that she had contracted marriage with her spouse of her own free will and she had not been abducted by anyone. The court observed that the IO of the case was going to submit a challan of the case before the trial court under the child marriage restraint law, due to which the court would not pass any further order as the petition was related to habeas corpus and after her production before the court, the purpose had been achieved.

The high court sent the girl to a shelter home and issued directions to the trial court to decide the issue of her custody in the light of material after affording opportunity to both the sides within reasonable time, preferably one month.

The SHC observed that if the trial court took the cognisance of offence, it shall proceed with the matter expeditiously. The bench made it clear that there would be no restriction for her parents or spouse or his relatives to meet her in the shelter home.

The petitioner, Nargis, said her daughter Nimra went missing after leaving the house on April 20 and a case was registered on kidnapping charges. She submitted that the police failed to file a charge sheet with regard to the kidnapping of her daughter despite knowing that her daughter, a minor, was in the custody of a man, Najeeb Shahrukh, resident of Taunsa Sharif. She said Nimra was 14 years old and she belonged to the Shia sect so her marriage without a Wali and under the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act was void and ab initio.