Displaced families worry about future as department store fire finally brought under control

After hectic efforts that lasted 36 hours, firefighters finally brought under control on Thursday the massive blaze that had broken out at a department store’s basement in a high-rise residential building near Jail Chowrangi a day earlier.

Affected families sought compensation and alternative accommodation. They were worried whether the authorities would demolish the 19-storey building, Summya Bridge View, after the Category III fire was put out or they would let them live there.

Many of the 170families displaced by the fire have shifted to their friends or relatives’ homes as well as to hotels, while some have been staying in tents under the bridge in front of the ill-fated building.

“Can somebody tell us what is going to happen to our houses? Will we be able to get back our homes or not?” questioned a frustrated resident, Talha Ali. “All are crime partners and trying to save one another.”

As the fire broke out, the residents started running out of the building, leaving most of their belongings, including cars, behind. Seeking compensation from the authorities, they also claimed that the relevant authorities were informed several times in the past about the illegal warehouse in the basement, but no one took any serious action. “They [the building owner] sold [the basement], they [the department store owner] purchased [the basement for the warehouse]. and we [the residents] lost [our houses],” Ali said. “Who will compensate us and when and how as our property and belongings of billions or rupees are at stake? Is our future like that of the Nasla Tower effectees?”

Families claimed that the store owner had an insurance and he did not lose anything. The firefighters were able to enter the basement and control the blaze after the hectic efforts of more than 36 hours, while the cooling process was continuing. “Thank God! The fire has been brought under control,” said Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) fire brigade department chief fire officer Mobin Ahmed while talking to The News. “The cooling process is underway and hopefully it will be completed by tonight.”

He said the presence of the cooking oil, alcoholic contents such as sanitizers and perfumes and other material caused the massive fire. He added that the firefighters were able to enter the basement by breaking the footpath, which had been also encroached upon for the basement. “It was a huge basement,” he explained.

The Ferozabad police have registered an FIR under sections 322, 420/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the owner and proprietor of the department store on the complaint of the assistant director of the Sindh Building Control Authority, Niaz Leghari, for misusing the reserved car parking basement as a warehouse of the store.

“The basement of the building reserved for car parking and being misused for warehouse purpose by the departmental store caught fire. Furthermore, the Technical Committee on Dangerous Buildings (TCDB) SBCA in its initial report has already declared the building as ‘unfit for human habitation and dangerous,” a communiqué issued by SBCA to the DC East said

An adjacent high-rise building was also evacuated on Thursday to avoid any untoward incident, while another building was also likely to be evacuated. “Initially, the building where the fire broke out has been declared dangerous for living purpose as cracks have appeared in different walls by the time the firefighters completely controlled the blaze. The SBCA technical team will visit and inspect the basement,” said a senior SBCA officer. “We are also looking into the involvement of the builder; either, the builder sold or approved the basement to the departmental store or the departmental store management encroached the basement for their warehouse.”

Police and Rangers were asked to cordon off the surroundings of the building to avoid any untoward incident. However, no arrest has been made till the filing of this news report. Police said the investigation wing of the police were making efforts to arrest those nominated in the FIR. A job applicant lost his life while over half a dozen other people suffered burns and fell unconscious in the fire that erupted in the warehouse at 10:30am on Wednesday.

Inspections ordered

The Karachi commissioner has asked the director general of the SBCA, cantonment executive officers and the deputy commissioners of Korangi, Central, East, West, Keamari, and Malir districts to conduct inspections of shopping malls and high-rise buildings to check whether these buildings have complied with the approved building plans or not.

In a letter, the commissioner stated on Thursday that the major fire incident erupted in PECHS Block 3, wherein an illegal warehouse was being operated by a superstore. “Therefore, there is a need to immediately commence an inspection of the buildings where stores and restaurants are being operated that may have warehouses in violation of the approved building. The inspections may be carried out under the leadership of concerned DCs.”

Relief for families

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman visited the site of the department store inferno and expressed solidarity with the affected families, demanding of the government to provide immediate relief and alternative accommodation for the affected families.

Rehman, while talking to the media, demanded of the government to provide alternative accommodation to the affected families immediately as they were camping under a bridge next to the building. He demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and strict legal action against those responsible.