Friday June 03, 2022
Lahore

Open court

By Our Correspondent
June 03, 2022

LAHORE:DIG (Operations) Captain (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry held an open court at his office and listened to the problems of citizens on Thursday. The DIG directed the officers concerned to take immediate action on 59 different applications. He assured the applicants that their grievances would be resolved soon.

