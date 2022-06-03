Dengue situation reviewed

LAHORE:Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a meeting and discussed dengue situation in the province in Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday.

MPA Saba Sadiq, Director CDC Dr Shahid Magsi, CEO Lahore Dr Faisal, officials of other departments and representatives of DHA, WASA, cooperative, PHA, Social Welfare, Fisheries department, environment, Auqaf, LDA, higher education and other departments attended the meeting.