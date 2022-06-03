NCA hosts ‘Circles of Love’ exhibition

LAHORE:National College of Arts (NCA) hosted “Circles of Love” a multifaceted exhibition on Thursday where Patricia Yasmine Graf, Artist in Residence programme at the NCA worked with up-cycling and design thinking to produce diverse works.

Ms Graf is a freelance multidisciplinary artist and designer from Aachen, Germany. She graduated from the Fine Arts Academy in Maastricht, The Netherlands in 2001. She worked as Artist in Residence at the NCA this year from March to June 2022.

As part of the Artist in Residence programme at the NCA, she has offered different “Design Thinking” and “Up-Cycling” workshops for students of the product design and textile design departments. In these workshops, the focus was on giving new value to the leftover material from the regional denim production. In her designed works, she felt in herself a responsibility to deal with environmental issues and climate change in order to find sustainable ways and solutions for these challenges. She also ensured that the products she designed are produced in the most ethical way possible.

During her residency at NCA, Patricia worked with a vision to inspire the product design students to deal intensively with the given material and carry out creative material research to get to know its properties. In the end, the prototype of a new product was created from the insights gained. Similarly, each student in the textile design department was provided with a particular size of 12x12 inches in order to join them all together to create a huge individual piece. As a result, a larger-than-life interactive installation called ‘Circles of Love’ was produced using 100 denim tote bags, sewn out from denim, which is currently on display at the Tollinton Block NCA.