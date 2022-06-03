176 ASIs promoted

LAHORE:The departmental promotion committee Thursday approved the promotion of 176 ASIs to the rank of sub-inspectors.

The DIG PHP chaired the meeting and considered 201 cases of ASIs and approved the promotion of 176 ASIs. The committee deferred cases of 25 ASIs for various reasons.

The Additional IGP PHP congratulated the promoted ASIs and directed them to perform their duty with utmost diligence, dedication and honesty. Nadeem Khan, Muhammad Jameel, Mujahid Ali, Muhammad Abbas, Hafiz Ghulam Mustafa and Basharat Ali from Lahore, Rana Umar from Faisalabad, Zahid Hussain, Muhammad Aftab, Lala Usman, Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Ashfaq and Muhammad Afzal from Rawalpindi, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Saleem, Ilyas Jutt, Rauf Gilani, Muhammad Latif from Multan and others were promoted.