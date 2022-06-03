CCPO pays tribute to sacrifices of cops

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, on Thursday met with the family members of martyrs of Lahore Police who had sacrificed their lives in line of duty during a suicidal bomb blast at Kot Lakhpat old vegetable market near Irfa Kareem Tower in 2017.

The family members of martyrs included two real brothers constable Abid Ali and Moazzam Ali residents of Daroghawala who were on security duty at that unfortunate moment. The other family members of the martyrs who met with Lahore Police Chief included Shaheed constables Ali Raza Nazir, Ghulam Murtaza and Umair Ghani. DSP Rehan Jamal, DSP Kashif Dogar and other officers were present on this occasion.

Kamyana paid great tribute to the sacrifices of police personnel who safeguarded their countrymen against the cowardly terroristic activities of the enemy. The CCPO Lahore inquired about the problems being faced by the family members of the martyrs and issued orders for their on spot redressal. Kamyana said, the affairs of education, health, marriages and employment of the heirs of the martyrs was the top priority and sole responsibility of Lahore police. He directed the police officers concerned to look after the affairs of family members of martyrs and solve their problems on top priority. The CCPO Lahore expressed his love and affection to the children of the martyrs, mingled up and presented them gifts. The CCPO Lahore said that all out resources are being utilised for the welfare and betterment of families of the martyrs as these heroes of Lahore Police have written history of bravery and courage with their blood. He said that the families of martyrs are our own families and we will look after them and continue different welfare oriented measures for their well-being.