Friday June 03, 2022
Lahore

Hot weather

By Our Correspondent
June 03, 2022

LAHORE:Hot weather with humid conditions continued to prevail in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 42.9°C and minimum was 27.8°C.

