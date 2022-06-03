LAHORE:Hot weather with humid conditions continued to prevail in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 42.9°C and minimum was 27.8°C.
LAHORE:DIG Captain Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry held an open court at his office and listened to the problems of...
LAHORE:Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a meeting and discussed dengue situation in the province in...
LAHORE:National College of Arts hosted “Circles of Love” a multifaceted exhibition on Thursday where Patricia...
LAHORE:The 178th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences was held here on...
LAHORE:Lahore police bosses have yet to take action against four cops who had subjected two young men including a...
LAHORE:The departmental promotion committee Thursday approved the promotion of 176 ASIs to the rank of...
Comments