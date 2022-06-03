 
Friday June 03, 2022
Youth injured in gas cylinder blast

By Our Correspondent
June 03, 2022

LAHORE:A 24-year-old youth was injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a shop near Islam Nagar stop on Thursday. The injured identified as Muhammad Farooq was admitted to hospital with 70 percent burns. The cylinder exploded during the process of refilling.

