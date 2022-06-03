Foolproof security provided to Chinese citizens, envoy told

LAHORE:Punjab Home Department is providing foolproof security to all Chinese citizens on the CPEC and Non-CPEC projects and providing facilities for their visa process.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza expressed these views during a meeting with the newly appointed Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren at the Punjab Civil Secretariat on Thursday. Additional Secretary Chinese Security Arshad Manzoor and other officers were also present on the occasion. Arshad Manzoor also briefed the newly appointed Chinese Consul General on Chinese security. The Additional Chief Secretary Home said that the Home Department was in touch with provincial and federal Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) regarding security of Chinese nationals. Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Chief Secretary said that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Pakistan is providing assistance to the Chinese in the visa process on the recommendations of the Punjab Home Department. On the occasion, the Chinese Consul General expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and said that cooperation in economic development in Pakistan would be continued. He said that the Punjab Home Department was playing an important role for the security of the Chinese working on CPEC and other projects. On the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza also presented a commemorative shield to the Chinese Consul General.

Meanwhile, police conducted a mock security exercise on Thursday at Chinese Head Office of Orange Line Metro Train in view of latest threats on Chinese installations by generating a fake alarm to convey a hypothetical situation that a suicide blast had happened.

SP Cantt Operations was the focal person from Lahore Police while DIG Operations Capt (retd) Suhail Chaudhary supervised the mock exercise. In mock exercise there was a very professional tier-based response by different departments including SPU (as a first responder), Dolphin & PRU (blocking roads), Elite (inner cordon), local police with rangers (outer cordon), Army light commandos (hostage rescue), CTD (evidence collection), Special Branch (venue clearance), 1122, and other army units with their dedicated tasks.