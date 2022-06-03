Hospitals asked to initiate routine EPI services

LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) has directed to initiate routine Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI) services in evening shift at all teaching hospitals in Punjab.

With reference to Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department's (P&SHD) letter in this regard, the SHC&MED has directed vice-chancellors and principals of public sector medical universities and colleges and medical superintendents of public sector hospitals to ensure provision of routine EPI services in their respective hospitals/institutions.

In this regard, they must ensure to notify the duty roster of the staff responsible for EPI vaccination; ensure availability and access of the vaccines with cold chain by the evening shift staff with proper handing over/taking over of vaccines between morning and evening shift.

The SHC&MED further directed that the afore-mentioned instructions must be complied on urgent basis.

tele-medicine services: Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Thursday directed the administration of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) to expand tele-medicine services across the province on permanent basis. The minister visited Telemedicine Department of KEMU and said the tele-consultation with specialist doctors would be a great source of elimination of quackery from society.

Earlier, KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal briefed the minister on ongoing and accomplished academic, research and development projects of varsity. He highlighted the services rendered by the faculty and its seven attached hospitals, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister was briefed that more than 18,000 patients from 80 cities of the country and 45 countries of the world benefitted from Corona and Tele OPD Help Desks in sixteen specialties established in Telemedicine Department of KEMU.

He was apprised that the data compiled through Telemedicine Department had been used for research purposes and research papers on Corona had been published in the special edition of annals of KEMU. The minister lauded efforts of the VC and his team for establishing Telemedicine Department.