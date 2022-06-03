 
Friday June 03, 2022
Change in police uniform

By Our Correspondent
June 03, 2022

LAHORE:IG Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig keeping in view the harsh weather conditions has announced few changes in the police uniform. He has allowed the officials to wear black colour Polo T-shirt and P-Cap. The officials have welcomed the decision.

