Father, son murdered over children’s brawl

LAHORE:A father and son were murdered when two groups gathered for reconciliation of a dispute resulted due to conflict between children in Hanjarwal on Thursday.

Malik Sakhawat Ali, the complainant, told police that the younger son Hasnain Ashraf of his cousin M Ashraf two days back had come out in the street after the load shedding when a suspect M Jameel started making nasty jokes over which he got angry. Hasnain asked him to stop on which he beat him up. When his brother Azeem Ashraf and father M Ashraf came out and inquired Jameel, he also started fighting with them.

The next day, both the parties had gathered in the locality for reconciliation purposes when the brother of Jameel, Ghulam Abbas also showed up. Abbas hurled abuses reportedly at Ashraf and his son and after a brief exchange of words opened firing. Ashraf and Azeem received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

CCPO Lahore has taken notice of the incident and a murder case has been registered against the accused. Police said that they were investigating the matter further. Robbers injure trainee ASI: A trainee ASI was shot at and injured by suspected robbers during a police encounter in Lower Mall on Thursday night. Reportedly, two suspected robbers were busy in looting citizens near Sheesh Mahal Road. A victim alerted police upon which a police team rushed to the spot.

On seeing police, the suspected robbers resorted to firing. A trainee ASI Shahzad received bullet injury on his leg while the suspected robbers fled from the scene after leaving their bike on the spot. The victim Shahzad was shifted to Mayo Hospital.

HIT TO DEATH: A 20-year-old man has died in a road accident in Ichhra on Thursday. The unidentified victim was riding a bike when he collided with a truck. The victim was shifted to a hospital but could not survive.

Fire: An incident of fire was reported in wooden sheds near Kot Lakhpat Railway Station on Thursday. Reportedly, the fire broke out near Lahore Burj Phattak towards PECO Road in wooden sheds. The plastic bottles in a huge quantity also caught fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.