Hamza slams Imran’s country split remarks

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has saluted the nation for not paying heed to Imran Niazi's sit-in, adding the nation would also ignore him in future.

Talking to the media after visiting a medical college in Gujranwala, the CM said Imran government was responsible for power outages and price-hike while what was done in the name of tea boys in the foreign funding case? Farah Gogi set examples of corruption.

The PTI government took loans equivalent to 80 percent of the total debt taken in the past 72 years, he remarked. The nation would hold Imran responsible for record debt. What sort of politics was being done by those who claimed about balkanization of the country and the nation has recognised those using such kind of language to satiate their inflated egos, he added.

Bloodshed won't be allowed and Imran should think twice before finalising the plan for a second sit-in, he said adding if they were required to be sent to gallows for maintaining peace, the same would be done because conspiracies were hatched and they would be jailed if any conspiracy was hatched against the country.

Imran, even, estranged friendly countries and hurling accusations at the EU in meetings was no politics, he remarked. The staff of the Turkish company was arrested and machinery was confiscated. It was stated at the outset that corruption was done in CPEC to estrange China and Imran had created hurdles which would require time to remove, he said. The nation has recognised the real face of Imran Khan, he added.

Our correspondent from Gujranwala adds: The chief minister visited Gujranwala on Thursday. He arrived at the residence of Muhammad Ashraf, a youth who was killed by mob.

The CM met the victim’s family and expressed deep grief over the tragic incident. He offered Fateha for the departed soul, extended condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of justice. The chief minister handed over a cheque of Rs2.5 million financial assistance to the widow of late Muhammad Ashraf. Talking to the media, Hamza Shehbaz said that no one would be allowed to set court in streets, there will be indiscriminate legal action against the accused and the case would be made an example. He said that he would personally review the case on daily basis and all the requirements of justice would be met and in future the mob cannot be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

He said that every possible care would be taken of the affected family. Hamza Shehbaz directed the police officers to present the challan of the case to the court soon. The chief minister also visited the under-construction Gujranwala to Hafizabad Road and directed the officers concerned that quality work should be ensured and this 9.75 billion costly mega project should be completed within the given time.

Hamza Shehbaz also visited Gujranwala Medical College and Teaching Hospital. He was briefed about the work of the hospital project. The CM directed that the teaching hospital building should be completed as soon as possible, this project, launched in 2015, should not be delayed any further. This hospital will provide the best medical facilities to the people of Gujranwala and surrounding areas. He directed to complete the ongoing project of medical college soon, inspected various departments of the college, visited library and IT Lab. The chief minister talked to students and asked about their problems.