‘Pakistan must be ready to address lawfare challenges’

Islamabad : Centre for Law and Security (CLAS) held a conference on ‘Lawfare and Pakistan’s Response’ in Islamabad, says press release.

The conference was attended by eminent lawyers and jurists that included Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chowhan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Ahmer Bilal Soofi, Maj General Irfan Arshad, Mr.Mohsin Kamall, Dr. Salma Shaheen, Barrister Muhammad Ahmad Pansota, Taimur Malik and Imtiaz Gul. Law papers on Pakistan’s response to law fare were presented at the conference. CLAS also launched their report on ‘Lawfare and Pakistan’ during the event. The report contains several recommendations that can be adopted by Pakistan in order to create a comprehensive lawfare strategy.

The chief guest of the event, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister of Law and Justice applauded and encouraged the audience to further promote international law and lawfare, so that the nation can take a serious front towards lawfare strategy. Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Chairman Executive Board CLAS stressed upon the fact that it is the responsibility of each and every national of Pakistan to strengthen Pakistan’s position on lawfare.

Justice Ali Nawaz Chow­han, Honorary Chairman, Legal Forum for the Oppressed Voices of Kashmir discussed the use of lawfare by the Western states through sanctions. Mohsin Kamall, International Law Expert, emphasized on the growing significance of international law.