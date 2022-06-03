Countrywide school meal initiative stressed

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday called for the launch of a school meal programme for the entire country.

"WFP and federal education ministry should work together to develop a proposal, which will be placed before and deliberated upon in the Interprovincial Education Ministers Conference. The meal programme will lead to a reduction in schoolchildren’s issues," he told World Food Programme country director Chris Kaye in his office here. The meeting was attended by the federal education secretary and additional secretary.

Minister Rana Tanveer appreciated the work being done by WFP in Pakistan. He acknowledged the contribution of WFP in enabling Pakistan in addressing numerous social issues primarily related to nutrition in women and children. The minister said the government of Pakistan is committed to eliminating malnutrition and stunting, especially in children and students.

discussed in detail the issue of out of school children. He said that there are approximately 22 million out of school children, the rectification of which is amongst the top priorities of the government. He said that once admitted retention of students is also a big challenge that needs to be overcome. The minister said the special programmes needed to be introduced to enhance the overall learning capacity of students as well.

He was briefed about the School Meals Programme. Rana Tanveer was informed that the program is aimed at supporting appropriate nutrition and encouraging the attendance of students, especially young girls.

The minister said that both the mental and physical growth of students is of utmost importance. He said that a pilot project of the School Meals Programme should be launched in the Federal Territory.